Cousin On NFL Star DK Metcalf Announces College Commitment

TJ Metcalf, the cousin of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, announced on Friday where he'll play college football. Like his cousin, he'll play for an SEC program.

Metcalf has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. His cousin, DK, played college football for the Ole Miss Rebels.

This is a nice addition to Arkansas' 2023 recruiting class. Metcalf is the No. 47 safety in his class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Last month, Metcalf officially visited Arkansas. It was very apparent that he was impressed with head coach Sam Pittman.

“The highlight was probably being around Coach Pittman when we were going out to eat,” Metcalf said. “Seeing that he’s just a real cool guy to be around. Got to hang out with the players, see what the college life is like, see if this is the place I want to come, and they did a great job showing that.”

Metcalf had offers from Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State among others.

Time will tell if Metcalf can develop into an NFL-caliber player like his cousin.