COVID-19 Testing Results Are In After College Football’s First Game

The first game of the 2020 college football season took place on Saturday night.

Austin Peay faced off against Central Arkansas. The game’s first play from scrimmage went for a 75-yard touchdown. Central Arkansas won the game, 24-17, to move to 1-0 on the season.

Most importantly, the COVID-19 testing results are reportedly in for the players following the game. And the results are good.

Central Arkansas reported zero positive COVID-19 cases on Monday following their season-opening victory. Of course, the incubation period for COVID-19 can be several days, so it’s still possible that someone will test positive, but it’s a promising early result.

Arkansas Online had the details:

Following the team’s 24-17 victory over the Governors Saturday night, the Bears were tested at 8 a.m. Sunday in preparation for their Sept. 3 matchup with UAB. All 72 players, as well as coaches and staff, were tested and they all came back negative Monday afternoon. The all negative results is significant in terms of the future of the college football season, though the Bears aren’t out of the dark yet. UCA will be tested again Tuesday morning in accordance with UAB’s conference guidelines that teams must be tested twice before playing.

Hopefully the results from Tuesday’s tests are similar.

Arkansas State is set to take on UAB on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. and will be on ESPN3.