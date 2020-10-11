Crazy Stat Sums Up The Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Tonight

Alabama and Ole Miss are two-plus quarters into one of the most-entertaining games of the 2020 college football season so far.

The Crimson Tide and the Rebels were tied at halftime and the back-and-forth scoring has not stopped in the second half.

Alabama scored to open the third quarter, but Ole Miss had a quick response. We’re tied, 28-28, about five minutes into the second half.

The Rebels have had a couple of big plays against the Crimson Tide’s defense. In fact, Ole Miss has two plays of 50-plus yards against Nick Saban’s defense. That just doesn’t happen against Alabama defenses under Saban.

Heading into tonight’s game, Alabama’s defense had allowed just one play of more than 50 yards over the past two seasons. Ole Miss doubled that mark in about two quarters on Saturday night.

Lane Kiffin’s team came to play tonight, that is for sure. The only question at this point is if the Rebels can get a stop or two to take the lead. So far, the Crimson Tide’s offense has been just as dominant as Ole Miss’ offense.

Alabama and Ole Miss are playing on ESPN. It should be a really fun finish in Oxford, Mississippi this evening.