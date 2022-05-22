Cris Collinsworth Reacts To The Major College Football Drama

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pro Football Focus' Cris Collinsworth has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.

Saban and Fisher battled publicly last week after the Alabama head coach accused the Texas A&M leader of "buying" every prospect in its recruiting class.

Fisher responded by calling Saban a "narcissist" and labeling the comments "despicable." He also said he is "done" with his former boss.

Saban tried to walk back his quotes in a later interview, but the fire had already been set and exploded into an inferno. This has been the major story in college football over the last few days.

"Welcome to the NIL era of football," Collinsworth said of the entire situation.

It's unclear from that single tweet how Collinsworth feels about NIL, but he's probably right about the new era we're in in college sports.

There were always payments being handed out to players under the table in the past, but now things can be done in an above-board manner. That's great, because it means the athletes can make some well-deserved extra money for their efforts.

But it does also open the door for disputes such as the one we saw between Saban and Fisher.