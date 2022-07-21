Dabo Swinney Calls For 'Restructuring' Of College Football

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers calls a play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

College football continues to undergo significant changes, but Dabo Swinney believes more major adjustments are ahead.

Speaking with SiriusXM during the ACC Media Days, Clemson's head coach said there needs to be a "restructuring of college football" that offers "more clarity."

He believes it's "only a matter of when" college football undergoes major alterations. Swinney envisions a future postseason format more in line with the NFL.

"Ultimately, it's probably going to end up in one big league with divisions," Swinney said. "Maybe four teams from each group, regional type of stuff, and you have a 16-team playoff or something. I think that's probably where it's going to end up eventually."

Swinney believes many elements of the current system are "unhealthy." As he sees it, most conference expansion and pursuit of big TV deals is sparked by the College Football Playoff. Yet he doesn't think the rise of mega conferences will stop anytime soon.

Swinney acknowledged that change is often uncomfortable. He's frequently embodied that notion when criticizing the evolving NIL landscape.

College football programs are chasing big media rights deals, and TV networks would love more playoff games. As a result, Swinney's prediction of an expanded playoff will probably come to fruition down the road.