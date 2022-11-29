Dabo Swinney Has Telling Response To Question About Staff Changes

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney fielded a question about Clemson's coaching staff during a Monday call-in show.

Via Matt Connolly of Clemson Sports, a caller asked the head coach if he'll make any staff changes "because two years without a passing game just don't seem right." Swinney responded by saying he won't act based on outside pressure.

"All I can tell you is I'm gonna do my job. And if it comes a time where people don't like how I do my job, then they can hire somebody else," Swinney said. "But until then, I ain't ever gonna make decisions based on what other people want me to do. I can tell you that."

He added that, despite ending the regular season with a loss to South Carolina, Clemson is 10-2 and playing for the ACC title this Saturday.

"We've gotta get better in a lot of areas, but we know that," he continued. "But if we wanna fire the head coach and fire the staff every year if we don't make the playoff, then you're going to have a new head coach here very often. And you're gonna have a new staff here every year because that ain't gonna happen a lot. There's only four teams."

Swinney said constant coaching turnover would yield "a very mediocre, inconsistent program."

To the caller's point, Clemson averaged 218 passing yards per game this season. DJ Uiagalelei only completed eight of 29 pass attempts for 99 yards, a touchdown, and a pick in Saturday's 31-30 loss to the Gamecocks.

The shortcoming will cost Clemson a shot at making the College Football Playoff, but the Tigers earned double-digit victories for the 12th straight season. Swinney pointed to a "vocal minority" of fans who "don't care" about their success, but he's not focused on those critics.

Expectations are higher when winning so consistently, and an erratic passing game kept Clemson from reaching its full potential this year. But Swinney is not ready to clean house after an imperfect season.