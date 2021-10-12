Tensions are high in Death Valley as Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers (3-2) enter another week outside the AP Top 25. Recently, Swinney hasn’t taken too kindly to the press––specifically, questions regarding Clemson’s transfer portal activity. Some have blamed the Tigers’ subpar first five games on their 2021 transfer haul. Swinney is tired of hearing about it.

Tuesday morning, a reporter asked Swinney whether he should’ve been more aggressive in the portal this offseason. Swinney was visibly frustrated with the question.

“Boy, weekly transfer portal question,” Swinney said, per Anna Hickey.

“Is it like who’s got the short stick this week? I wouldn’t change anything. We aren’t 3-2 because we haven’t signed someone from portal. Give me a break. I’ve said this 100 times. If we need to use the portal, we’ll use it. I’m not anti-portal. I don’t know why people keep asking me that.”

Swinney has maintained his sense of humor through the disappointing stretch. After his rant, Swinney joked that the Tigers’ coaching staff might have to enter the portal.

Clemson is set to take on Syracuse on Friday night.