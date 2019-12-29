Dabo Swinney Reacts To Clemson’s Win vs. Ohio State

The final minutes of the semifinal matchup between Clemson and Ohio State were truly special. When the dust finally settled, the Tigers prevailed over the Buckeyes to advance to the national championship.

Trevor Lawrence reminded everyone that he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country with a four-play, 94-yard drive to give Clemson the lead with less than two minutes remaining.

Ohio State had the chance to win the game as Justin Fields brought the offense into Clemson territory. However, the star quarterback wasn’t on the same page with Chris Olave and threw an interception as a result of it.

Following the win over Ohio State, Dabo Swinney spoke to the sideline reporters about the next test for Clemson.

His response was quite interesting, as Swinney said “We’re going to New Orleans. I guess we’re playing LSU. Let’s go”

It’ll be fun to watch the defending champions take on the Bayou Bengals.

Unlike Clemson, LSU didn’t have to sweat out its semifinal matchup. Joe Burrow led the team to a blowout win over Oklahoma by throwing for nearly 500 yards and seven touchdowns.

Clemson will try to go back-to-back seasons as undefeated champions, but LSU has looked unstoppable this year.

The national championship game will take place on Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.