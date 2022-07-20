Dabo Swinney Responds To The Criticism Of D.J. Uiagalelei

(Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

D.J. Uiagalelei didn't meet the lofty hype during his first season as Clemson's starting quarterback.

To anyone criticizing the 21-year-old, know that Dabo Swinney doesn't care what you think.

The Tigers head coach defended Uiagalelei when speaking to reporters Wednesday at ACC Media Days.

"They had a lot of great opinions about him his freshman year," Swinney said, via Action Network's Brett McMurphy "'Let's sit Trevor [Lawrence] & play D.J.' I don't need anyone on a message board to tell me who D.J. is. I know who D.J. is."

Given the unenviable task of replacing Lawrence under center, Uiagalelei completed just 55.6 percent of his passes last season, throwing nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Earlier this week, per The Clemson Insider's Davis Potter, Swinney said his quarterback is "ready to go" after dealing with a finger injury on his throwing hand and sprained knee last season.

"He’s just really taken care of his greatest asset, which is his body," Swinney said. "And he’s just done it at an unbelievable level. When you look at him, you’re going to be like, 'Wow.' He looks great. He’s stronger. He’s faster."

Swinney also praised Uiagalelei for getting through the difficult year without making excuses or blaming anyone else. He said the experience "fortified him as an unbelievable leader."

Following a lackluster sophomore season, a healthy Uiagalelei will look to solidify his starting job and regain some of last summer's Heisman buzz.