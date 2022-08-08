Dabo Swinney Was Asked About The Deshaun Watson Situation
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the Deshaun Watson situation on Sunday.
Swinney, who coached Watson in college, was asked about the Cleveland Browns' six-game suspension.
Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season, after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women.
"I've communicated with Deshaun over the last year or so quite a bit," Swinney said Sunday. "He's kind of at the back end of it. He's been through all the legal stuff and now he's kind of dealing with the last part of it. Not quite finality of it, but eventually it will be and he'll move forward."
Watson's six-game suspension has been appealed by the National Football League.
It's possible - likely, even - that the Browns quarterback will be facing more significant punishment moving forward.