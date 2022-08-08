CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers directs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the Deshaun Watson situation on Sunday.

Swinney, who coached Watson in college, was asked about the Cleveland Browns' six-game suspension.

Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season, after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women.

"I've communicated with Deshaun over the last year or so quite a bit," Swinney said Sunday. "He's kind of at the back end of it. He's been through all the legal stuff and now he's kind of dealing with the last part of it. Not quite finality of it, but eventually it will be and he'll move forward."

Watson's six-game suspension has been appealed by the National Football League.

It's possible - likely, even - that the Browns quarterback will be facing more significant punishment moving forward.