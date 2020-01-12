Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Hiring Top SEC Assistant Coach

Mike McCarthy was officially introduced as the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week. He’s not wasting any time putting his assistant coaching staff together.

The Cowboys have reportedly made several notable hires, including one out of the SEC this morning.

Dallas is reportedly hiring top Texas A&M assistant coach Maurice Linguist, who is highly regarded in College Station.

ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg first reported the move.

“Texas A&M cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist is leaving to help coach the secondary with the Dallas Cowboys. A Baylor alum, Linguist also coached DBs with Minnesota, Mississippi State and other spots,” he reports.

Source: Texas A&M cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist is leaving to help coach the secondary with the Dallas Cowboys. A Baylor alum, Linguist also coached DBs with Minnesota, Mississippi State and other spots. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 12, 2020

The report has since been confirmed.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has spoken very highly of his now-former assistant coach.

“He’s extremely articulate and extremely organized,” Fisher said, per 247Sports. “A lot of young guys, they know the game but can they organize and coach? He’s on the board, teaching his technique. And how he explained, he’s a very articulate guy and put it in a way that I thought, as a young player, I could grasp.

“[He’s a] very good recruiter on the road. Guys that coached with him and coached against him spoke very highly of him. And when you meet him, it didn’t take long to know that he’s going to be a heck of a coach.”

Linguist will now take his talents to the NFL.