Dan Mullen Is Expected To Join ESPN: College Football World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen is expected to land a new job.

According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the former college football head coach is expected to join ESPN.

Mullen will be a studio analyst for ESPN this fall.

It will be interesting to see what Mullen is like as a college football studio analyst.

"This makes perfect sense for him. He's been good at that," one fan tweeted.

"Would do a great job IMO," another fan added.

"Figured this would be his move for a gap year," Matt Baker added on Twitter.

Mullen will likely take a gap year before attempting to get back into coaching, assuming he wants that.