Dan Mullen Is Expected To Join ESPN: College Football World Reacts
Former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen is expected to land a new job.
According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the former college football head coach is expected to join ESPN.
Mullen will be a studio analyst for ESPN this fall.
It will be interesting to see what Mullen is like as a college football studio analyst.
"This makes perfect sense for him. He's been good at that," one fan tweeted.
"Would do a great job IMO," another fan added.
"Figured this would be his move for a gap year," Matt Baker added on Twitter.
Mullen will likely take a gap year before attempting to get back into coaching, assuming he wants that.