Dan Mullen Reveals 3 'Sleeper' Heisman Trophy Players

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen is beginning a new career as an ESPN studio analyst.

The switch means it's time for him to roll out predictions for the new college football season. Mullen put on his prognosticator cap and unveiled his Heisman Trophy picks on Twitter.

For his favorites, Mullen likes linebacker Will Anderson to take the trophy from Alabama teammate Bryce Young. He has the Crimson Tide quarterback third behind Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud.

Many analysts will identify those three players as their top candidates, so Mullen upped the ante by picking three sleepers.

His Heisman longshots are quarterbacks Cameron Rising, Anthony Richardson, and John Rhys Plumlee.

Mullen must anticipate Rising rising up the NCAA ladder after leading Utah to a Pac-12 title last season. He tossed 20 passing touchdowns to just five interceptions in his first season as the Utes' starter.

Richardson will step into Florida's starter role after drawing limited work last season. He showed immense upside when accruing 275 rushing yards through the opening two weeks while also tallying 192 passing yards and two touchdowns on just 11 attempts.

After sitting behind Matt Corral at Ole Miss, Plumlee will look to make a big splash during his senior season at UCF. The two-sport star ran for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns when starting for the Rebels in 2019.

Two of Mullen's sleepers will square off when the Gators face the Utes this Saturday. Plumlee will make his Knights debut Thursday night against South Carolina State.