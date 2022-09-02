Dan Mullen Reveals Unique College Football Playoff Prediction

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Florida Gators head football coach Dan Mullen speaks during an introductory press conference at the Bill Heavener football complex on November 27, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen unveiled his College Football Playoff predictions on Friday morning.

Mullen has Alabama, Ohio State, Utah and NC State competing in the playoffs this season.

Alabama and Ohio State are popular picks for most analysts. Utah has also been included in several CFP projections due to its experienced roster.

The real surprise here is that Mullen has NC State as one of the last four teams standing.

NC State is ranked firmly inside the top 25, but Clemson is considered the odds-on favorite to win the ACC.

Even though NC State is the lowest-ranked team included in Mullen's projection, fans can't get over the fact that he picked Utah.

Ironically enough, Utah kicks off its regular season slate against Florida. Perhaps this is Mullen's way of taking a jab at his former team.

If Utah ends up dropping its season opener on Saturday night, Mullen will have to deal with plenty of animated Florida fans.