Dan Patrick Shares What He’s Hearing About The Big Ten Season

Dan Patrick was among the first people in sports media to report that the Big Ten and the Pac-12 were going to cancel their fall college football seasons.

Now, the prominent sports radio host is sharing the latest on the Big Ten season.

Reports have been swirling about the Big Ten starting its season around Thanksgiving. However, Patrick doesn’t see that happening.

The sports radio host shared what he’s hearing about the Big Ten season on Monday morning.

“Here’s something I had on college football over the weekend from my source,” Patrick said, per 247Sports. “This is the same source that told you the Big Ten and Pac-12 were going to close up shop. What I got from him yesterday: ‘Was told the big ten thanksgiving start is a very long shot. More support for late January and (an) eight game schedule. A number of players will opt out and the 2021 fall season will be adjusted with the amount of padded practices and contact. The Big Ten is trying to save face but they missed their window in the fall. Going now only complicates everything.’”

CBS Sports reported last week that the Big Ten was considering a Thanksgiving start date.

@CBSSports can confirm @BigTen is considering a schedule that would start the season Thanksgiving week. Could be pushed back to original January start date. Story broken by @jaypo1961. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 28, 2020

However, a January start date seems much more possible, especially following the latest report by Patrick.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC, meanwhile, are on the verge of beginning their fall seasons in September.