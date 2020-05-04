Dan Patrick Shares What He’s Hearing About 2020 College Football

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown just about everything out of whack in one way or another, and the 2020 college football season is no exception.

In a sea of conflicting info about the 2020 college football season’s outlook, Dan Patrick is sharing what he’s hearing. On Monday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, he said that his sources are telling him that we are likely to get a season with 10 football games starting at a later date.

Patrick’s breakdown calls for nine conference games and regional games which take precedence. There won’t be any FBS vs. FCS matchups though.

“Here’s a consensus going around for the major conferences if things progress at a predictable curve,” Patrick said. “We’re going to have 10 games with a later start. Nine conference games and regional conference games take precedence. You won’t have any FCS games with players returning mid-June or early-July.”

DP got some information in regards to College Football last night.. If things progress at the predicted curve it the consensus we'll have a 10 game CFB schedule with a later start to the season. For Today's Full Replay: https://t.co/k6NOocmH1m pic.twitter.com/FDXi7TYf5C — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 4, 2020

But the season is also going to be impacted by the financial fallout of the pandemic. Patrick further said that the Pac-12 is “struggling” and that the whole state of California is a “concern.”

“The conference that is struggling is the Pac-12,” Patrick said. “California is a concern… Money will be a concern (for all of college football) and attendance will be limited.”

We could be on the verge of a brave new world when the 2020 college football season rolls around. Hopefully there isn’t anything overly harmful.