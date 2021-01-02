The Spun

Dan Wolken Appears To Call Out ESPN’s David Pollack For Steve Sarkisian Comment

ESPN's College GameDay crewBRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

USA TODAY national columnist Dan Wolken isn’t afraid to call out coaches and administrators in college sports. Analysts aren’t off his radar either.

Earlier today, in the middle of all of the reports of Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian taking the Texas head coaching job, ESPN College GameDay fixture David Pollack tweeted a different tune.

“I see and have heard that Sark is the guy at Texas and now I have heard that Sark turned the job down,” Pollack said on Twitter.

Despite Pollack’s report, multiple reporters, including FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman and 247Sports’ Chip Brown (who broke the Sark-to-Texas story this morning) continue to say the Longhorns are hiring the Alabama OC and former USC and Washington coach.

This is where Wolken comes in. It appeared he took a not-so-subtle shot at ESPN in general and Pollack in particular on Twitter.

Not hard to see where Wolken was going there. It’s definitely fair to criticize Pollack for throwing that out there too if it winds up being false.

To be fair though, we’ve seen other, more “plugged in” national and local reporters get coaching search news wrong in the past, so it’s not like Pollack is the only guilty party when it comes to stuff like this.


