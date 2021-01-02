USA TODAY national columnist Dan Wolken isn’t afraid to call out coaches and administrators in college sports. Analysts aren’t off his radar either.

Earlier today, in the middle of all of the reports of Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian taking the Texas head coaching job, ESPN College GameDay fixture David Pollack tweeted a different tune.

“I see and have heard that Sark is the guy at Texas and now I have heard that Sark turned the job down,” Pollack said on Twitter.

I see and have heard that Sark is the guy at Texas and now I have heard that Sark turned the job down. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 2, 2021

Despite Pollack’s report, multiple reporters, including FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman and 247Sports’ Chip Brown (who broke the Sark-to-Texas story this morning) continue to say the Longhorns are hiring the Alabama OC and former USC and Washington coach.

This is where Wolken comes in. It appeared he took a not-so-subtle shot at ESPN in general and Pollack in particular on Twitter.

ESPN has a very good news operation that pretty consistently gets undercut by its non-reporter personalities popping off without their sources being vetted https://t.co/tyP1Kl0uJH — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 2, 2021

Not hard to see where Wolken was going there. It’s definitely fair to criticize Pollack for throwing that out there too if it winds up being false.

To be fair though, we’ve seen other, more “plugged in” national and local reporters get coaching search news wrong in the past, so it’s not like Pollack is the only guilty party when it comes to stuff like this.