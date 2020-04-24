Former Georgia Bulldogs star D’Andre Swift was ranked by some as the best running back in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the Kansas City Chiefs took another tailback at No. 32 overall.

Kansas City, the reigning Super Bowl champions, selected former LSU Tigers star Clyde Edwards-Helaire with their pick. He was the only running back selected in the first round.

Swift is understandably disappointed by not going in Round 1, but the former Bulldogs star is now more motivated than ever.

The former Georgia running back had a simple three-word reaction to the Chiefs’ pick. “Say no more,” he tweeted.

Say nomore — SWIFT7️⃣ (@DAndreSwift) April 24, 2020

Swift might not have heard his name called in Round 1, but he’ll likely be one of the first players taken in the second round.

The former Bulldogs star is among the best players available in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He shouldn’t have to wait very long tonight.

The second round is set to begin at 7 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.