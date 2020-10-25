College football fans felt a return to normalcy on Saturday as 42 games featured FBS teams taking the field. The day featured shocking upsets, devastating injuries, and wins among key championship contenders.

After the Big Ten opened its season this weekend, CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell took to Twitter to issue another edition of his #DKtop8 rankings of the top teams in college football.

Here’s a look at Kanell’s best eight after another week of action:

Little bit of movement in the #DKtop8 this week… 1. Bama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Oregon

6. Florida

7. Oklahoma State

8. Cincinnati — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 25, 2020

Alabama took over the analyst’s top ranking after a dominant 48-17 victory at Tennessee. Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide lost star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to a ending ankle injury.

Clemson fell to number two, after leading Kanell’s ranking for a majority of the early season. Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers struggled to separate from Syracuse until late in the second half, before winning 47-21.

Ohio State rounded out the top three of the analyst’s Week 8 rankings. Head coach Ryan Day and quarterback Justin Fields took the field for the first time in the 2020 season and put on a dominant offensive display, downing Nebraska 52-17.

Notre Dame remained in Kanell’s fourth spot, but the bottom four teams featured dramatic changes from last week. Oregon slid up to number five despite not playing in 2020. Florida moved up one spot to number six, while Oklahoma State fell one position to number seven.

Cincinnati rounded out the eight after a gigantic win over ranked SMU.

This bizarre college football season is sure to feature more surprises, but for now Kanell seems confident about the best teams in the country.