Danny Kanell Has Big Change In His Latest Top 8 Poll

Alabama fans, rejoice! Your team has finally made the cut for Danny Kanell’s weekly top 8 college football ranking.

Kanell likes going his own way with his rankings and seems to enjoy tweaking the SEC, so it wasn’t that surprising that he didn’t have Alabama in his top 8 last week, even if there’s no way the Crimson Tide aren’t one of the eight best teams in the country.

This week, Alabama made it onto Kanell’s list, and they didn’t even have to play a game to do so. Because Michigan lost to Michigan State, the Wolverines slid out of Kanell’s top 8, with the Crimson Tide moving in.

Michigan State, meanwhile, vaulted itself all the way up to No. 2.

Pretty easy #DKtop8 this week!! #WinningMatters 1. Georgia

2. Michigan State

3. Oklahoma

4. Cincinnati

5. Wake Forest

6. Alabama

7. Oregon

8. Ohio State — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 31, 2021

Any types of individual sets of rankings are always fun to look at and debate over, but the real polls will be out later this afternoon.

More importantly, the initial College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled on Tuesday night. Let the arguing commence.