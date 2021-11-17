Danny Kanell Has Blunt Message For CFB Playoff Committee

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee revealed its new top 25 and there was plenty of controversy.

After taking a few hours to let the rankings sink in, college football analyst Danny Kanell woke up with a spicy take. He’s not happy with the SEC bias – especially the ranking of Mississippi State.

He doesn’t think the Bulldogs should be ranked over Clemson. The Tigers have a better record and all three losses came against ranked teams.

“Mississippi State (6-4!!) is ranked over Clemson who is 7-3 with all 3 losses coming to Top 25 teams,” Kanell said this morning. “And definitely did not lose to Memphis. This committee and this process proves itself over and over to be the absolute worst way to determine a champ.”

Mississippi State over Clemson wasn’t the only confusing part of the rankings.

Following the rankings release, playoff chairman Gary Barta tried to explain why Michigan was ranked ahead of Michigan State.

“Set aside watching the games, though that’s certainly a part of it. But statistically in just about every category, offensively and defensively, Michigan comes out on top over Michigan State,” he explained.

The playoff committee took plenty of heat on Tuesday night for its rankings this week. Of course, there will always be something to complain about when the way to determine a top 25 is subjective.