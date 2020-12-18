Danny Kanell Has Solution For The College Football Playoff

With the College Football Playoff on the horizon, Danny Kanell has an interesting suggestion to satisfy coaches, players and family members for all four teams.

Kanell believes the Playoff should be played in Florida with a bubble environment. The reason he picked the Sunshine State though is because it’ll allow fans to attend the games.

“The College Football Playoff should have created a pseudo-bubble and played all games in Florida,” Kanell tweeted. “Less travel. Warm weather. Less restrictions. Fans can attend.”

Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly made an interesting comment when talking about playing playoff games without family members present.

“I’m not sure if we’ll play in the playoffs if parents can’t be there,” Kelly said. “Why would we play if parents can’t be there?”

Kelly wouldn’t have to worry about this situation if the playoff games were played in Florida. On the other hand, even if they weren’t in Florida it would be hard to believe that Notre Dame would pass up on the chance to win a national championship.

College football has been fortunate enough to reach this point where they’ll actually have a legitimate postseason. How they decide to handle fan attendance shouldn’t be that controversial of a topic.

That being said, there will be plenty of critics waiting to pounce once college football decides where the playoff games will take place – regardless of their choice.

[Danny Kanell]