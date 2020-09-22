Danny Kanell Has Suggestion For College Football Schedule

On Tuesday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting Notre Dame’s upcoming game against Wake Forest would be postponed.

That news comes after the Fighting Irish canceled practice after a series of positive COVID-19 tests. If the game is officially postponed, it will become the latest in a growing list of postponed games.

With that in mind, college football analyst Danny Kanell has a suggestion on the 2020 schedule. He thinks the College Football Playoff should be moved back two weeks.

“Bump back the college football playoffs 2 weeks,” Kanell said on Twitter. “Give everyone some time to reschedule postponed games. Give the Big Ten some wiggle room. Everyone wins.”

Kanell’s suggestion makes sense, considering many college football games have already been postponed. Most conferences worked “open” weeks into the schedule, but that can only be pushed so far.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten officially kicks off its 2020 season on October 24. With an eight-game schedule, the Big Ten will finish play on December 19 with the conference title game.

That leaves just two weeks for a potential Big Ten champion to gear up for the College Football Playoff. Ohio State is the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten and compete for a national title.

Kanell’s suggestion would be great for the Buckeyes, considering Ryan Day and company take care of business in the Big Ten.

Will the playoff be moved back?