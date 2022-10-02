Danny Kanell Is Furious Over Dirty Hit On Quarterback Saturday

Danny Kanell on air for FS1.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is in the league's concussion protocol after taking a blow to the head during Saturday's loss to TCU.

As Gabriel slid to the ground, linebacker Jamoi Hodge lowered his shoulder and hit Gabriel's helmet. He got penalized for targeting and ejected from the game.

CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell argued that the NCAA should further discipline Hodge for the violent hit.

"Some hits should see harsher penalties than just ejection and maybe a half," Kanell wrote on Twitter. "This would be one I think should potentially see multiple game suspension. If we cared about player safety."

When asked about the hit, per ESPN's Dave Wilson, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables called it "part of the game." He said he's more concerned about Gabriel's health.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes said Hodge "certainly didn't intend for that to happen."

Gabriel left the 55-24 loss with 126 passing yards on 16 attempts. He'll have to clear concussion protocols in order to be eligible for Saturday's game against Texas.