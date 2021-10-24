Danny Kanell’s New College Football Rankings Getting Crushed

Every week, college football analyst Danny Kanell releases his updated top eight college rankings. Kanell’s list is always interesting.

For one, he says he bases his rankings on resumes and results. Secondly, Kanell loves tweaking certain schools and conferences, usually the SEC.

Take this morning’s top eight. Kanell has Georgia at No. 1, like they are in both major polls. But after that, he’s got undefeated Michigan at No. 2, even though the Wolverines have not beaten a ranked opponent yet.

Cincinnati, at No. 3, does have a major ranked win: at Notre Dame on October 2. Oklahoma, at No. 4, also doesn’t have a ranked W, and struggled to beat Kansas yesterday.

Michigan State, Wake Forest, Oregon and Ohio State round out of the top eight. You might notice Alabama is nowhere to be found.

New #DKtop8 Winning should matter. 1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Cincinnati

4. Oklahoma

5. Michigan State

6. Wake Forest

7. Oregon

8. Ohio State — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 24, 2021

Honestly, other than Wake Forest, every single one of those teams belongs in the top eight, though you could quibble with how Kanell arranged them. No Alabama is ridiculous though.

Even if you believe the Tide are overhyped, it is impossible to say with a straight face that they wouldn’t beat Wake Forest head-to-head, not to mention a some other teams on this list.

Kanell is hearing it from fans, but he knew that was going to happen, and he clearly welcomes the feedback.