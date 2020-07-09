Danny Kanell Reacts To Big Ten’s Decision On Football Season

The Big Ten’s decision to axe non-conference games from their 2020 football schedule has led to a mixed reaction from fans. But college football analyst Danny Kanell had his own take on what it all means for college football.

Taking to Twitter, Kanell lamented all of the incredible non-conference games that are on the chopping block. Michigan-Washington, Ohio State-Oregon, Penn State-VT, Iowa-Iowa State, and Wisconsin-Notre Dame are all gone.

But Kanell also realized that the classic “my conference is better than yours” debate will get new life in 2020. He said that with no non-conference games to play, the intensity of that long-winded debate will be even more intense now.

“If you thought the My conference is better than yours’ arguments were intense…” he wrote. “Wait until we play a season without non conference matchups!!!”

Thought this was coming. Just a few matchups college football fans won’t see this Fall. pic.twitter.com/bpDoq57oR4 — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) July 9, 2020

Kanell later advocated that teams with in-state, local non-conference games should try to salvage them. Some of the games he advocated for specifically are Florida-FSU, Georgia-Georgia Tech and South Carolina-Clemson.

I really hope other Power 5 conferences look at preserving non-conference rivalry games that are in close proximity. If they are trying to cut down on travel these shouldn't be impacted. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) July 9, 2020

Just a few that could be salvaged:

FSU vs UF

UGA vs GA Tech

South Carolina vs Clemson — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) July 9, 2020

It might ultimately be for nothing, though. We’re rapidly approaching the fall and projected start of the college football season.

Meanwhile, a number of states are seeing massive spikes in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. If the state governments make it too hard for schools to assemble and play, we could be looking at a canceled season.

That said, if we do get a college season when all is said and done, it will be unlike any we’ve ever seen.