Danny Kanell Reacts To Big Ten’s Decision On Football Season

Danny Kanell, a consistent troll of Miami football, speaks on FS1.FS1

The Big Ten’s decision to axe non-conference games from their 2020 football schedule has led to a mixed reaction from fans. But college football analyst Danny Kanell had his own take on what it all means for college football.

Taking to Twitter, Kanell lamented all of the incredible non-conference games that are on the chopping block. Michigan-Washington, Ohio State-Oregon, Penn State-VT, Iowa-Iowa State, and Wisconsin-Notre Dame are all gone.

But Kanell also realized that the classic “my conference is better than yours” debate will get new life in 2020. He said that with no non-conference games to play, the intensity of that long-winded debate will be even more intense now.

“If you thought the My conference is better than yours’ arguments were intense…” he wrote. “Wait until we play a season without non conference matchups!!!”

Kanell later advocated that teams with in-state, local non-conference games should try to salvage them. Some of the games he advocated for specifically are Florida-FSU, Georgia-Georgia Tech and South Carolina-Clemson.

It might ultimately be for nothing, though. We’re rapidly approaching the fall and projected start of the college football season.

Meanwhile, a number of states are seeing massive spikes in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. If the state governments make it too hard for schools to assemble and play, we could be looking at a canceled season.

That said, if we do get a college season when all is said and done, it will be unlike any we’ve ever seen.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.