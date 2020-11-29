College football analyst Danny Kanell has updated his top eight poll and it’s a controversial one.

The former Florida State Seminoles quarterback has released his new top eight based on “resume only.” There’s one team notably low in his poll.

Kanell has Ohio State all the way down at No. 7 in his poll. The Buckeyes are 4-0 and had their game against Illinois canceled this week.

Here’s his full top eight:

Based on resume only…here are my Top 8 after week 13 #DKtop8 1. Bama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Cincinnati

5. Texas AM

6. Florida

7. Ohio State

8. BYU — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 29, 2020

Ohio State is in an interesting position, as the Buckeyes need to get to six games to reach the Big Ten Championship Game (and potentially the College Football Playoff).

Paul Finebaum wants the College Football Playoff selection committee to have an open mind with the Buckeyes.

“I think they have to have an open mind,” Finebaum said about the College Football Playoff committee on Sunday morning. “I mean the Big Ten shut down and then came back so they did a lot of this to themselves. I still don’t think Ohio State should be penalized if they don’t get to the Big Ten championship game. They are the best team in the Big Ten and I don’t think there’s much debate about that. I’ll leave it up to Kevin Warren and the Big Ten conference. They need to find a way to get them in. But if they don’t, I’d lean heavily towards Ohio State right now. I like Ohio State a lot.”

Most probably agree with Finebaum, but it doesn’t sound like Kanell is among that group.