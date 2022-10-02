Danny Kanell Releases His New Top 12 After Eventful Saturday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Danny Kanell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The college football world is catching its collective breath after a busy Week 5.

Five matchups unfolded between ranked opponents, and three schools (Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Pittsburgh) could drop from the AP Top 25 after falling to unranked opponents.

While no clear title contender lost Saturday, the results could nevertheless impact the sport's early-October snapshot.

Danny Kanell released his personal top-12 rankings on Sunday morning. He's completely shaken up his hierarchy from last week.

Like many pundits, Kanell placed Georgia atop the pack after Week 4. However, the former quarterback dropped the defending national champions from No. 1 to 4 after the Bulldogs salvaged a 26-22 win over Missouri on Saturday.

Georgia swapped seats with Alabama, which instead jumped three spots following a 49-22 triumph over Arkansas. The Crimson Tide accrued 317 rushing yards in a landslide win despite losing star quarterback to a shoulder injury in the first half.

Clemson and Ohio State also traded places in Kanell's rankings. The Tigers are now No. 2 ahead of the No. 3 Buckeyes after a monumental ACC win over NC State.

Kanell rounds out his top five with Michigan while dipping USC from No. 5 to 6. Kansas and Tennessee follow, and three of the final four teams are all admissions.

Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, and TCU end his top 12, replacing Florida State, Syracuse, and Kentucky.

It'll be interesting to see if the polls react as sharply to Week 5's results at Kanell.