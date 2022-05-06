Danny Kanell: College Football "Desperately Needs" 2 Things

Danny Kanell on air for FS1.

College football analyst Danny Kanell has never been afraid of sharing his true feelings with the rest of the world. He proved that yet again this Friday.

According to a report, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield believes tampering occurred behind the scenes before wide receiver Tyrell Harrell left the program for Alabama. Kanell wouldn't be surprised if tampering did actually occur in this situation.

In fact, Kanell thinks tampering is happening everywhere in college football.

"Of course they did. Everyone is," Kanell tweeted in response to the Satterfield report. "Why the sport desperately needs regulation and direction."

Kanell isn't the only one suggesting regulation and direction for college football. Several people believe the sport is entering a critical period due to name, image and likeness deals.

Kanell expressed his displeasure with the lack of rules surrounding NIL deals last week when it was announced that Jordan Addison could leave Pitt for USC.

"Jordan Addison is most likely going to USC to take the $$$ that USC and Lincoln are bringing to the table," he wrote on Twitter. "This is AWFUL for CFB. I'm all for NIL but there has to be some protection/regulation/opportunity for Pitt to match the offer and keep the player they developed."

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took a trip to the nation's capital this Thursday to meet with key U.S. senators. The goal of this meeting was to push for lawmakers to pass an NIL statute.

Only time will tell if college football adopts the right regulations.