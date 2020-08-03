The Spun

Danny Kanell Sends A Warning To College Football Players

College football analyst Danny Kanell sent a warning to college football players on Monday.

There’s growing unrest among NCAA student-athletes. Hundreds of Pac-12 football players united to send a “list of demands” to the conference leaders this weekend. The primary demands center around revenue sharing, health insurance and protection against COVID-19-related risks.

If their demands aren’t met, the players are threatening to sit out the 2020 season. No matter which way you view it, the Pac-12 season is in major jeopardy. Some of the Pac-12’s best players, including Oregon OT Penei Sewell, are participating in the boycott.

The boycott has been met with mixed criticism. On one side, the player demands are long overdue. On the flip side, if the demands are met it could change the entire landscape of college football. Danny Kanell has a warning for college football players, primarily for those in the Pac-12.

Kanell is clearly concerned about college football as a whole. The sport could look plenty different in coming years.

“Be careful watch you wish for….you do not want college football to become minor league football,” Kanell wrote on Twitter.

Kanell’s not wrong here. College football could become something entirely different than what it is now if the Pac-12 obliges to all of the player demands.

But that may not be the worst thing in the world. College football players deserve compensation for their play.


