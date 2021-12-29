Danny Kanell Shares Controversial Opinion On Bowl Games

College football analyst Danny Kanell has never been shy to share a controversial opinion about the sport.

Well, he was back at it on Wednesday afternoon. While watching Maryland destroy Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Kanell decided it was the right time to unleash a hot take.

He thinks there are too many college football bowl games.

“If this year has taught us anything it’s this: 42 bowl games is too many. It’s not even a debate at this point,” he said on social media.

This has been a hotly-debated topic over the years with fans on both sides. Having 42 bowl games allows for seniors on every team to have one final game before either heading off to the NFL or joining the workforce.

It also allows for players and coaches to experience different parts of the country and the festivities leading up to the game.

On the other hand, teams like Maryland end up crushing their opponents, which is no fun for anyone involved – except the victors, of course. The Terrapins raced to a 54-10 win and could have taken their foot off the gas in the first half.

Are their too many bowl games?