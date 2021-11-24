Danny Kanell Has Interesting Suggestion For Notre Dame

As a college football independent, Notre Dame will see their 2021 regular season end against Stanford this weekend. With no title game to play to help boost their College Football Playoff odds, CBS’ Danny Kanell has a suggestion for the Fighting Irish.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Kanell suggested that Notre Dame “call up” fellow independent BYU for a game on conference championship weekend. He thinks it would benefit both teams to put a game like that together.

“Notre Dame should call up BYU and play on conference championship weekend. Instead of sitting at home while everyone faces tough matchups – go do the same and play a Top 15 program,” Kanell wrote.

Notre Dame and BYU are a combined 19-3, ranked No. 6 and No. 13 respectively. It would certainly benefit the Fighting Irish to add a game that big as a 13th.

But there are obvious issues that people in the comments have quickly pointed out.

“Seriously, just call them up and play? Come on Danny be better [than] that…. You know that can’t happen,” former ESPN personality and Notre Dame alum Mike Golic replied.

Other fans pointed out that Notre Dame shouldn’t need to play a 13th game to make its case since they don’t play FCS schools like the SEC powerhouses do.

“NCAA will not let them schedule a 13th regular season game. ND also does not schedule any FCS schools which contributes to balancing the schedules,” another fan wrote.

“I’d feel bad about that “13th data point” if other teams stopped playing Charleston Southern, Southern Miss, Missouri St., etc.” wrote a third.

As fun of an idea as it’d be for Notre Dame to play BYU, it’s probably not going to happen. It’s always a possibility in the New Year’s Six though, and they are scheduled to meet in Las Vegas in 2022.