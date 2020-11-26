Ohio State’s game against Illinois this Saturday is currently in jeopardy due to a number of COVID-19 positives in the Buckeye program. Darren Rovell of the Action Network offered a controversial take on Twitter in the aftermath.

Ohio State missed a game against Maryland earlier this season because the Terrapins were dealing with a COVID outbreak. Big Ten rules currently suggest that a team that has missed three games will not be eligible for the league’s championship game.

If Ohio State misses the Illinois game, the Buckeyes will be one cancellation away from being ineligible – assuming the league doesn’t change its rules before the end of the season. Rovell, on Twitter, seemed to suggest that Michigan, if it wanted to, could duck Ohio State and make the Buckeyes ineligible for the Big Ten title game without having to even play them.

As you’d imagine, Rovell got crushed in the comments.

If Ohio State has to cancel their game against Illinois this week, they would be one game from being ineligible for the Big Ten Championship game. Tomorrow is the 9-year anniversary of Michigan's last win in the series. I'll leave it at that. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 26, 2020

Simply put, there’s no way Michigan would do this. Yes, Ohio State is the superior program right now, and yes, the Buckeyes have won the last eight matchups between the two schools. But the Wolverines almost definitely still have enough pride to take the field. It’d be absurd if they didn’t.

It’s a typical Rovell post – one that really only involves numbers and lacks the human element. Michigan’s players want to play Ohio State – there’s no doubt about that.

Michigan and Ohio State are set to tangle on December 12 this year because the Big Ten schedule got pushed back. Assuming both squads are healthy heading into the weekend, we expect to see them on the field.