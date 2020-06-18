Darron Lee Reacts To Ohio State Scheduling Alabama

Alabama and Ohio State shocked the college football world this afternoon, agreeing to a future home-and-home series. It’s a non-conference matchup that could have major implications on the playoff picture during the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The Buckeyes will host the first game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, while the Crimson Tide will host the second game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Current and past players for both programs have shared their thoughts on this massive home-and-home series, including former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee.

Lee had an interesting question regarding this series, tweeting “Can our home game be in November?” This is obviously a subtle shot at the Crimson Tide and the fact that they don’t have to play in cold weather.

Can our Home game be in November? https://t.co/UWZw6lUl3u — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) June 18, 2020

Unfortunately for Lee, Ohio State and Alabama have scheduled their games for September 2027 and ’28.

It’s a fair question from Lee though, and to be honest it would be interesting to see the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide battle it out in frigid conditions.

The last time Alabama and Ohio State met, Urban Meyer led the Buckeyes to an upset win in the College Football Playoff.

If Nick Saban is still coaching the Crimson Tide by the 2027 season, you just know he’ll be looking for revenge against the Buckeyes.