Dates, Details For New NCAA Football Video Game Revealed

The way has been paved for EA Sports to release a new edition of their heralded NCAA Football video game. But while the game’s release isn’t exactly right around the corner, new details about the release date have emerged.

A copy of EA Sports’ proposal to FBS schools, shared by Matt Brown of Extra Points, shows that the video game publisher is seeking a four-game license starting in 2023. The term begins on July 1, 2023 and ends on June 30, 2027.

The proposal features some redactions, but there are implied raises in the overall royalty to the schools as well as higher “guaranteed revenue levels” from prior agreements. But one aspect may interest fans greatly – and could potentially be a deal-breaker: Tiering.

Under the proposal, different tiers of schools will get different rates of royalties. While this is hardly new, Brown reported that some schools are already expressing disappointment with their tier in the proposal.

Got another copy of the EA Sports/CLC proposal to FBS schools, dated Jan 15, with fewer redactions than previous copies. Here's a bit more info on the money schools may make from the game: Appears to be a four year license proposal pic.twitter.com/tVNegAXd8P — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) June 25, 2021

The last release of an NCAA Football video game was NCAA Football 14 on July 9, 2013. But it’s doubtful that NCAA Football 24 will have as much content as that heralded game had.

EA Sports has made a habit of ripping content out of their games, recycling assets and prioritizing microtransactions. And given the money-making power of their “Ultimate Team” modes in FIFA and Madden, we can probably expect something similar here.

But if the game itself gives fans a chance to play as their favorite teams, buyers may overlook some of the more unsavory aspects.

At any rate, it looks like we’re about two years away from the newest edition of NCAA Football.