David Pollack Has Blunt Response To Players Opting Out Of Games

It’s become common practice these last few years for top players on college teams not in the College Football Playoff to opt-out of games for fear of injury. But ESPN analyst and former Georgia star David Pollack isn’t a fan.

On Thursday, Pollack was asked on Twitter to give his thoughts on players opting out. While Pollack didn’t outright condemn the practice, he did equate opting out to “quitting.”

“Everyone’s situations are different but I’m not the opt out kind of guy,” Pollack wrote. “I stayed for my senior year after being a projected first round pick. I loved my team. I loved competing. Opting out to me = quitting. Not in my DNA.”

Pollack wound up going No. 17 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft to the Cincinnati Bengals. He played three NFL seasons before a broken vertebrae ended his NFL career.

Pollack’s comments are definitely going to cause a stir among some insulted athletes. But ultimately his opinions are just that – his opinions.

But it is a bit odd that someone who suffered an injury that effectively ended his NFL career doesn’t have that same concern for players who are at a similar risk in college.

Perhaps it’s because Pollack landed on his feet in sports media so quickly that he’s less sympathetic to the risks the game poses to the athletes risking their livelihoods in college.

Being a team player and competing doesn’t pay the bills. Especially not in college.

If Pollack is the “team player” he says he is, he should show more support to the players who risk their bodies playing the game for the mere chance that they can make a career out of it.