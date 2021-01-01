David Pollack Wants Harsh Punishment For Armed Forces Bowl Fight

On Thursday afternoon, what should have been a fun bowl game turned ugly during the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces bowl.

Mississippi State took down Tulsa by a final score of 28-26. Just a few minutes after the game ended, the two teams met at midfield and started exchanging words.

Eventually, punches started being thrown and an all-out brawl broke out. Several players could be seen throwing punches, while one Mississippi State player kicked a Tulsa player while he was on the ground.

On Friday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay crew reacted to the fight. Former Georgia star David Pollack was less than pleased with what took place on the field.

“Here’s why I struggle with this. I say this in my head that they’re 18-22-year-old kids,” Pollack said. “They aren’t kids anymore. And the fact that you’d jump up and cleat somebody — you should be kicked out of the sport.”

Here’s more via 247Sports:

“That’s one of the dumbest things I’ve seen on the football field. You don’t change the game. You still won, you still lost. You don’t get any tougher. You don’t get anything out of this behavior other than that nobody would remember the Armed Forces Bowl in five years, but people will remember it for what you did. You embarrassed your football team, coaches, fans and everything about it. It’s poor.”

It was a terrible look for both football programs and will likely be the lasting image from bowl season.

Suspension will likely be coming for many of the players involved.