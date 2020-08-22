Last week, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 officially announced they’d be postponing their college football seasons until the spring. While players at schools like Nebraska and Ohio State have been speaking out against the decision, players at another school are reportedly on the other side of the fence.

Stanford head coach David Shaw told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on Thursday that his players expressed “gratitude” when he told them that the Pac-12 had cancelled fall sports.

“For me personally, once again I’m in a lot of these meetings, and we try to keep all of our players and their parents in close communication. I’ve said from the very beginning to all of our players, as a lot of our coaches did in the Pac-12, we are going to follow the advice of the doctors. That’s the best course that we can take for your short and long-term health.

So as the heart abnormality came out, and we talk about all of these mitigating factors. As we look at the potential for starting to practice and we cannot create a bubble in college athletics. This is not just football. This is men’s and women’s soccer, this is women’s volleyball, this is all the fall sports. We cannot create a bubble on our campus let alone in our communities.

So we kind of saw the writing on the wall. The heart abnormality came out and we talked about these different mitigating factors that might not help us and we tried to let them know that, guys, this might not happen.

So when the decision came out, what I experienced from my student-athletes was gratitude. Gratitude to our administration, gratitude towards our process to say that you made the decision not based on money. You made the decision not just based on getting everybody out there to play because we want you to play or you want to play. We made a decision based on the medical evidence that we have right now and not that it’s guaranteed, but the fact that we have so many things that are unanswered – and I hate not having answers for the young men that play for me. So what I experienced from my student-athletes was a lot of gratitude.”

To be sure, the Pac-12 has handled the whole situation better than the Big Ten. It’s been almost two weeks and we still don’t have a clear answer from Kevin Warren as to how the league came to its decision.

Still, the big question moving forward will be whether the SEC, ACC and Big 12 actually go through with their seasons. It’s going to be a wild few months.