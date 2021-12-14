Daylen Everette, 5-Star Cornerback, Announces New Commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs received some huge news on Tuesday. Five-star cornerback Daylen Everette of IMG Academy announced his commitment to come to Athens.

Everette announced his decision on Twitter.

The former Clemson pledge is the nation’s No. 29 overall prospect and top-10 rated corner per 247Sports rankings.

Everette de-committed from the Clemson Tigers after Brent Venables took the head job at Oklahoma. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound DB verbally committed to Clemson back in July, but Georgia was reportedly “heavily” involved.

According to scouts, Everette is a lengthy, bump-and-run corner with sprinter speed. He nabbed 11 interceptions as a sophomore in Virginia before transferring to IMG. Per 247’s Andrew Ivins, Everette has every chance to be an impact player for a top-25 program and could eventually develop into “a Day 1 or Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft.”

This marks the second five-star cornerback the Dawgs have landed in the 2022 class. No. 5 overall corner Jaheim Singletary is also headed to Kirby Smart’s team. Not to mention, four-star CB Julian Humphrey.

Georgia reportedly still has its eyes on fellow IMG Academy DB Kamari Wilson.