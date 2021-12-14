Daylen Everette, 5-Star Cornerback, Announces New Commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs received some huge news on Tuesday. Five-star cornerback Daylen Everette of IMG Academy announced his commitment to come to Athens.
Everette announced his decision on Twitter.
🐶 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/3xPIte4wFV
— Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) December 14, 2021
The former Clemson pledge is the nation’s No. 29 overall prospect and top-10 rated corner per 247Sports rankings.
Everette de-committed from the Clemson Tigers after Brent Venables took the head job at Oklahoma. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound DB verbally committed to Clemson back in July, but Georgia was reportedly “heavily” involved.
Respect my decision 🙏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/kTMfLTr1LN
— Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) December 10, 2021
According to scouts, Everette is a lengthy, bump-and-run corner with sprinter speed. He nabbed 11 interceptions as a sophomore in Virginia before transferring to IMG. Per 247’s Andrew Ivins, Everette has every chance to be an impact player for a top-25 program and could eventually develop into “a Day 1 or Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft.”
This marks the second five-star cornerback the Dawgs have landed in the 2022 class. No. 5 overall corner Jaheim Singletary is also headed to Kirby Smart’s team. Not to mention, four-star CB Julian Humphrey.
Georgia reportedly still has its eyes on fellow IMG Academy DB Kamari Wilson.