De’Jahn Warren, No. 2 JUCO Recruit, Has Top 7 Schools

Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna College four-star cornerback De’Jahn Warren has officially narrowed down his recruiting options.

Warren is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall player in junior college, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. A freshman All-America at Lackawanna in 2019, he holds over 30 scholarship offers.

This afternoon, Warren trimmed his list down to seven schools: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennnessee. He is scheduled to officially visit four of those schools in the fall, according to 247Sports.

Warren is reportedly set to visit Penn State in September, Oklahoma in November and Georgia and Tennessee in December. Of course, there’s no guarantee any of those trips come off, considering the current landscape and COVID-19.

As a freshman at Lackawanna, Warren recorded 35 tackles, six pass breakups, five interceptions and three forced fumbles.

A native of Hyattsville (Md.), Warren’s career has been a rollercoaster ride, as detailed here by DawgNation. He sat out his final two seasons at Suitland High School in Maryland due to academic ineligibility, then played in only five games for The Avalon School in fall 2017.

After finally graduating high school in 2018, Warren did not compete his first year at Lackawanna before starring on the gridiron last fall. He is set to announce a commitment to a Division I program on December 14 of this year.