DeAndre Moore Jr, No. 4 Wide Receiver, Announces Decommitment

Four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., a top-50 recruit in the class of 2023, has decommitted from the University of Oklahoma.

Moore, who hails from Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School, is the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2023 cycle, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He had been committed to OU since September.

“Sooner Nation has been nothing short of great and I’m thankful for the love all of you showed,” Moore said in a statement on Twitter. “With that being said, I am reopening my recruitment and decommitting from the University of Oklahoma.”

Moore originally picked Oklahoma over Texas A&M, Florida State, LSU and others.

Two of Moore’s Los Alamitos teammates–five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and five-star athlete Makai Lemon–had also been committed to Oklahoma at one time, but chose to decommit and pledge to USC after head coach Lincoln Riley left Norman to take over the Trojans.

We’ll see if Moore does the same.