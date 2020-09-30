Decision Reportedly Made On College Football Playoff Expansion

Over the past few weeks, the idea of expanding the College Football Playoff has gained steam as the college football landscape undergoes significant change in 2020.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich poured some cold water on the idea earlier this season. “It’s not going to happen. There are way too many contracts to unravel,” Dinich said.

Dinich did say she thinks the playoff will eventually expand, but it won’t happen this season. “Is expansion inevitable? Absolutely. I believe it. But it’s not going to happen quickly.”

Well, she was right. On Wednesday afternoon, Dinich reported Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott proposed the idea of expanding the playoff, but he was shut down by the other conference commissioners.

“Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott today suggested the CFP expand to eight teams this year, but the other commissioners did not approve it at today’s meeting,” she said on Twitter.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott today suggested the CFP expand to eight teams this year, but the other commissioners did not approve it at today's meeting. Story coming on https://t.co/AdBtluybSv shortly. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 30, 2020

The Pac-12 could be on the outside looking in if the playoff committee doesn’t think seven games is enough to determine the strength of a program.

Larry Scott knew that and tried to pitch playoff expansion for the 2020 season. Unfortunately for teams in the Pac-12, no playoff expansion could see the conference left out – again.

However, if a program like Oregon looks dominant en route to an undefeated season, it’s tough to see the committee leaving them out of the discussion.

Powerhouses like Oklahoma and LSU have already lost, potentially opening the door.