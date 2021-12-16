Deion Sanders Addresses Jackson State Money Rumors

Amid the initial reports that Travis Hunter was flipping his commitment to Deion Sanders‘ Jackson State program, there were also reports that Hunter was signing a multi-million dollar NIL deal. Some people immediately suspected Deion of foul play.

But Deion is making it clear that no money changed hands on his school’s end to bring Hunter into the fold. Not that they would have any to give in the first place.

Appearing on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Max, Deion said the idea that Jackson State paid Hunter is the biggest lie he’s ever heard. He said that the Tigers football program doesn’t even have that kind of money to spend, and believes that the people spreading the rumor are just making excuses.

“We ain’t got no money!” Sanders exclaimed. “That’s the biggest lie I’ve ever heard… That means we kicked your butt. We took what was ours, and now you’ve got to make up an excuse why.”

Deion Sanders pulled off an all-time college football recruiting coup. He convinced Travis Hunter, the top prospect in the Class of 2022, to pick his FCS program over the likes of FSU, Georgia and Auburn.

But the idea that Deion or the Jackson State program had the kind of money to financially compete with those big programs borders on ridiculous. Not to mention, there’s very little financial upside for the school even if they have a perfect season.

Deion Sanders has been recruiting big players from big schools from the moment he joined Jackson State. It’s not a huge leap to suggest that he could successfully recruit the biggest player of all. Especially with NIL now in place the way it is.

Do you think there was any impropriety related to Deion and Jackson State’s recruiting?