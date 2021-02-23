Deion Sanders Further Addresses Postgame Incident At Jackson State

Deion Sanders‘ Jackson State coaching tenure got off to an interesting start this weekend.

Sanders’ team won its first game in a blowout over NAIA Edward Waters College, but after the game, the rookie head coach was steaming over his belongings being stolen out of the locker room. Jackson State later said the items were simply misplaced and then found, but Sanders said that claim was false.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer further addressed the incident, as well as another recent event where his boombox was stolen and eventually returned, during an appearance on me on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin this week.

“I’m happy, man. The people at Jackson State, the city of Jackson, Miss. have been wonderful to me,” Sanders said via 247Sports. “When I tell you, even the first incident, the guy didn’t know it was me. He wrote a wonderful letter when he returned my boombox, a wonderful letter like he had graduated before. That’s how profound the letter was. “This was another unfortunate incident, but man, we’re straight. We’re straight.”

Let’s hope that Deion has some better luck with his personal items not being disturbed in the coming months.

On the field, his Jackson State Tigers will make their SWAC debut this Saturday when they take on Mississippi Valley State in Jackson.

JSU has seven regular season games on the docket for spring 2021.