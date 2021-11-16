Deion Sanders Addresses Rumors About His Coaching Future

After missing three games due to foot surgery and ensuing complications, Deion Sanders is back on the sidelines at Jackson State.

Even while he was away from his team, Sanders found himself the subject of the coaching rumor mill. He was linked to the TCU job, and reportedly interviewed for the position.

During his appearance on the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s weekly head coaches’ Zoom teleconference, Sanders said he is focusing on finishing his season at JSU out strong. The Tigers are 9-1 overall and 7-0 in SWAC play.

However, Sanders did tell reporters that Jackson State and TCU are not the only two schools interested in having him be their head coach.

“Well, TCU is not the only one interested in my services,” Sanders said, per Football Scoop. “[Jackson State AD] Ashley Robinson is interested in my services and finishing out what I started. “Never believe rumors, especially when I’ve been in the hospital dern-near a month. Never just go out there and believe what you hear. But trust me, TCU and several others are not the only ones interested in what we do here at Jackson State. They’re trying to figure out the formula. There ain’t no formula, man; it’s loving on these kids, challenging these kids, holding these kids accountable. Making sure they maintain themselves to be smart, tough, fast and disciplined. That’s the secret. Not everyone has this recipe.”

It seems like it is a given that Sanders will eventually land a Power 5 job, if he wants it. The timing of such a move could depend on how bullish Deion is about building a powerhouse at JSU and uplifting HBCU football in general.

In the meantime, Sanders will look to take care of his health and lead the Tigers to a win in their regular season finale against Alcorn State this weekend.