Deion Sanders Announced He Underwent Surgery For “Gnarly” Foot Injury

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders sustained a number of injuries during his playing days. But he’s finally getting surgery on one injury that’s been bugging him for a while.

On Wednesday, Sanders revealed conversations with his doctor through a series of videos that he has a dislocated toe. Per TMZ, the doctor explained the full extent of what they’ll need to do to correct the injury. And it’s not for the faint of heart:

“She’s going to shorten that second toe a little bit by cutting through the bone, kind of reattaching it, lengthening one of the tendons and then straightening out your first toe to give you more room for that second toe,” the doctor said, via TMZ.

Once ready to go under the knife, Sanders made one last video. He was in high spirits as the doctors prepared to give him the anesthetic and even made a contest to see how long he could last before going under.

“How long do y’all think I last before the anesthesia hits me? When the thumb goes down that’s when you know,” Sanders wrote on Instagram.

Per TMZ, Deion Sanders has about six weeks to recover while his foot heals. Whether it keeps him from conducting his duties as head coach of Jackson State remains to be seen.

Sanders’ Tigers are 2-1 and coming off a road loss to Louisiana-Monroe. They play Delta State back home this Saturday before a bye the following week.

Get well soon, Coach Prime!