Deion Sanders Announces He’s Accepted College Football Job

Primetime is coming to college football.

Deion Sanders, who starred collegiately at Florida State before dominating in the National Football League, has officially accepted a college football head coaching job.

The Hall of Fame cornerback announced on his podcast 21st & Prime that he is the new head football coach at Jackson State.

“God called me to Jackson State,” Sanders announced.

The school’s athletic director has confirmed the news.

“It’s very big for Jackson State University,” athletic director Ashley Robinson said. “Not only for Jackson State University, this is very big for the country right now. Very big for the state of Mississippi. To Coach Prime, Jackson State University — a blue blood program full of Hall of Famers — it’s just a great time.”

Sanders has been involved in coaching at the high school level and has said for more than a year that he’ll be a college football coach. The former Seminoles’ star expressed interest in the Florida State job when Willie Taggart was fired.

The former NFL star is replacing John Hendrick, who went 6-9 overall and 5-5 in the SWAC East. The program has not had a winning season since 2013.

Sanders’ hiring is expected to be made official by the school with an announcement on Monday.