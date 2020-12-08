Deion Sanders Announces His Coaching Staff At Jackson State

Shortly after Deion Sanders was announced as the head coach of Jackson State’s football team, there were rumors swirling about former NFL stars joining his staff. That clearly wasn’t the case, as his initial coaching staff doesn’t appear to be as appealing as fans thought it’d be.

Jackson State’s staff for next season will include Michael Pollack as the offensive coordinator and Dennis Thurman as the defensive coordinator. Thurman has NFL experience and should provide a major boost to the coaching staff.

Sanders’ staff also includes Gary Harrell, Andre Hart, Mike Markuson, Kevin Mathis, Alan Richard, Otis Riddley, TC Taylor and Jeff Weeks.

This coaching staff might not excite the fan base for Jackson State, but it sounds like Sanders is thrilled with his supporting cast.

“We have a great group of coaches, and I’m thrilled they’ve decided to join me on this journey at Jackson State University,” Sanders said, via FootballScoop. “We have a group of men that will serve as mentors in the field of competition and in the classroom. This staff knows how to win and win at a consistent level.”

While the coaching staff for Jackson State isn’t filled with notable names, the program is already on the right track under Sanders’ leadership. He’s putting together one of the best recruiting classes the SWAC has ever seen.

Jackson State will begin its spring season in February. It’ll be interesting to see how Sanders does in his first year as a college football coach.