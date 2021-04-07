Deion Sanders Announces Major Change At Jackson State

Deion Sanders just hit an important benchmark in his career as a college football head coach. On Tuesday, he announced his first quarterback change.

Sanders told reporters that Quincy Casey, who has appeared in three of the team’s first five games, will start this weekend against Alabama A&M. He’ll take the place of Jalon Jones, who had started all five games thus far.

Jones still boasts a stellar 11-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but all three of his INTs have come in JSU’s back-to-back losses to Alabama State and Southern. The Tigers are currently 3-2 on the season and 2-2 in SWAC play.

In limited action, Casey is 13-for-21 passing for 142 yards and one touchdown. Sanders said he had planned to get Casey some work late against Southern, but the flow of the game didn’t allow it.

“He was getting ready to go in, but they had a marathon drive at the end of the game,” Sanders said, via HBCU GameDay. “But he was getting ready to go in. And it wasn’t just because we needed to get away from Jalon. We needed to — you know — get Quincy some work.”

Coach Prime announces Quincy Casey will start at QB this week for Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M. pic.twitter.com/KiDbL9tykC — Rashad Milligan (@RashadMilligan) April 6, 2021

Jackson State will host Alabama A&M at 3 p.m. ET this Saturday. Alabama A&M’s last game was on March 6 due to COVID-19-related schedule changes.

After this weekend, JSU has one more regular season game remaining–against Prairie View on April 24.