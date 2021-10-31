Deion Sanders Announces Update On His Health Status

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed his second-straight game on the sidelines this weekend as he continues to recover from foot surgery. Thankfully for him, his Tigers rewarded him with a win.

Jackson State improved to 7-1 with a 28-19 victory of Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. The Tigers continue to climb the ladder in the FCS and seem to be playing some of their best football, even without their head coach on the sidelines.

Sanders was obviously following his team’s game this weekend and he sounded quite pleased with what he saw. Afterwards, he penned a message to the entire program, expressing how proud he was with Saturday’s performance.

“We have truly been tested these past couple of weeks regarding our strength, mentally and physically, as individuals, and as a team. I AM SO DARN PROUD of each and every one of these young men and women that are a part and connected to this team,” Sanders wrote in part of a recent statement posted to Twitter.

Coach Prime continued by giving his followers a brief update on his recovery before thanking everybody for their support in recent weeks.

“As you know, recovering from my recent surgeries has taken longer than expected. (Mostly because I could not sit my butt down somewhere.) Thank GOD I have a wonderful team of Doctors and Nurses and I am still under their care,” Sanders added.

“THANK YOU JSU and TIGER NATION for all the love and support you have bestowed upon the team, my family, and myself. I can’t wait to get back on the field with my JSU Tigers.”

It remains to be seen when Sanders will rejoin his team, but the Tigers are faring just fine without him so far. That’s a testament to the groundwork that the Pro Football Hall of Famer has put in over the last few years to build a winning culture at Jackson State.

The Tigers will be back in action next weekend against Texas Southern.